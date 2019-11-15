BRISTOL, Va. Bascom Brannon, age 90, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Bascom was a lifelong resident of the area and retired from Reynolds Metals in Bristol. He was a member of First Christian Church, in Bristol, Va., where he served as a deacon. Bascom was a U.S. Army Combat Veteran of the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart for the wounds that he suffered in battle. Bascom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Roy and Ollie Taylor Brannon. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Billie Jean Poore Brannon; daughter, Sandra Sue Brannon; brothers-in-law, Coeburn Poore and wife, Shirley, Chester Poore and wife, Betty and Carl Cowan; sister-in-law, Jackie Sproles and husband, Bill; and several special nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First Christian Church, 311 Spencer Street, Bristol, VA 24210. A funeral ceremony will follow at 3 p.m. at the Church, with Pastors Herb Peak, Jeremy Burden, and Scott Price officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Casket bearers will be Greg Haynes, Scott Poore, Bryan Haynes, Garon Compton, Darrell Poore, and Adam Poore. Honorary bearers will be Cecil Cowan and the Elders and Deacons of First Christian Church. Graveside military rites will be performed by the Disabled American Veterans of Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, online at stjude.org or First Christian Church Meals on Wheels, 311 Spencer Street, Bristol VA 24201. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Bascom Brannon is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
