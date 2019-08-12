Mr. Leonard E. Branham, age 97, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at an Abingdon, Virginia hospital. Born on October 14, 1921, in Dickenson County, Virginia, he was a son of the late George Branham and Edna Edward Branham Stanley. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in Europe during World War II. He was a longtime resident of the Honaker area, owning and operating the Honaker Theater in his early years. He was owner and operator of Russell Builders in Lebanon, Virginia, having been there for over forty-nine years. He was a devoted member of the Honaker United Methodist Church for over fifty years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Dianna Branham Pruitt; five siblings, Gary Stanley and wife, Sara, Bill Stanley, Bob Stanley and wife, Minnie, Imogene Williams and husband, Jim, and Christine Harrison. Survivors include his wife of 70 1/2 years, Eileen Mullins Branham of the home; two grandsons, Josh Pruitt and Josie of Lebanon, and Johnathan Pruitt and Kristen of Abingdon; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Pruitt, Emma Pruitt, Alex Pruitt, Jackson Pruitt, and Malcolm Pruitt; three siblings, Frank Stanley and wife, Linda, Judy Hopkins, and Evelyn Cole-Brong, and Ray; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia, with Pastor Aaron Atchley officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 9864 of Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be the men of the Honaker United Methodist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph and Sue Kiser, H.L. and Corrine Dye, and J.B. and Nadine Crabtree. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.