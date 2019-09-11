SALTVILLE, Va. Eleanora F. "Ellie" Branham, age 90, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. She was a member of Madam Russell Memorial United Methodist Church, Saltville Lions Club, Red Cross, several bridge clubs, Red Hats, Saltville Senior Citizens, and volunteered at Barter Theater. Ellie was proud of her heritage being raised in Hungary by her loving grandparents from an infant to 10 years old. She was brought back to the United States due to the breakout of the war. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Branham; son, James "Jimmy" Branham; sister, Isabella Fuleky; and brother, Zoltan Fuleky. She is survived by her son, Michael Branham and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Christian Branham, Nicholas Branham, David Branham, and Tracy Branham; and great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jeremiah and Skylynn. Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Madam Russell United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lisa Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the church prior to the service. There will be a private entombment at Mount Rose Mausoleum in Glade Spring, Va. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Eleanora F. "Ellie" Branham family.
