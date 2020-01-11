Bettie Lane Barnhill Bragg of Long Island Village, Port Isabel, Texas died on January 7, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1929 in Bristol, Virginia. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Gabriel and Minnie Lee (Holland) Barnhill of Bristol, Virginia; brothers, Robert, Jr. of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Jack Holland Barnhill of Las Vegas, Nevada and husband Oscar Roe Bragg, Jr. of Ten Mile, Tennessee. Her Father, well known in the Appalachian area being President of R.G. Barnhill Hotels, Inc. included the Historic Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon, Virginia which he opened in 1937, and is still in operation today. Mrs. Bragg graduated from Virginia Intermont Junior College in Bristol, Virginia in 1948, and received a B.A. Degree in Liberal Arts with a Major in History from Westhampton - the Women's College of the University of Richmond, Virginia in 1950. The following year, she received a M.S. Degree in Secondary Education from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Pi Lambda Theta Honorary Education Fraternity. While teaching history at Oak Ridge Senior High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Mrs. Bragg received a full U.S. Government Grant under the National Defense Act of 1958 as the representative of the State of Tennessee to attend the First Guidance Institute of Colombia University in New York City 1959-1960. As a resident of Athens and Ten Mile, Tennessee, Mrs. Bragg was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 25 years. In Port Isabel, Texas, Mrs. Bragg's Church affiliation was St. Andrew's by the Sea Episcopal. Burial at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tennessee will be private.
Breaking
Bragg, Bettie Lane Barnhill
To plant a tree in memory of Bettie Bragg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.