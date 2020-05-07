ABINGDON, Va. Linda Lou Bradley, age 71, passed on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home. Linda was a graduate of Harper Creek High School in Michigan and was a former employee of United Airlines. She and her husband, Col. John L. Bradley, III, U.S.A.F. Ret., retired from Rockford, Ill., to his hometown of Abingdon in 2007. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Albert LaVern Courtright and Anna Louise Gordy Courtright. In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by two sons, Randy L. Smith of Shertz, Texas, and Shawn L. Smith of Paw Paw, Mich.; two daughters, Padra St. John of Jersey City, N.J., and Malinda L. Smith of Wilmington, N.C.; several grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband upon his passing. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Linda Lou Bradley is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
