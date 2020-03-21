David C. Bradley departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or http://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Mr. David C. Bradley and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584.

To plant a tree in memory of David Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

