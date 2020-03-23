David C. Bradley was born on April 26, 1950, in Saltville, Virginia. He departed this life Friday, March 20, 2020, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center. David had a love for life and family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had a passion for riding motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his father, Kyle Bradley Sr. and mother, Annie Bradley; two brothers, Kyle Bradley Jr. and James "Jimmy" Bradley; and sister-in-law, Jean Bradley. To cherish his memory David leaves behind his wife, Sue Bradley; son, David (Charlene) Bradley Jr.; daughter, Ms. Ragan (Roger) Saplan; four grandchildren, Dru Bradley, Cy Saplan, AJ Saplan, and Brayden Saplan; two brothers, William H. "Billy" (Brenda) Bradley and Charles (Anna) Bradley; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Bradley and Patricia "Pat" Goins; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Federal, State, and CDC mandates will be followed due to the novel coronavirus. Professional service and care of Mr. David C. Bradley and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.
