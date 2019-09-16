Herbert William Boyd, age 88, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his residence. The funeral service for Mr. Boyd will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chape with Pastor Jamie Ferguson. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will follow in Crumley Cemetery with military honors conducted by the DAV Post 40. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Roberts and Terry Russell. Pallbearers will be Hal Boyd, Johnny Webb, George O'Dell, Roger Cox, Clinton Jones, and Steve Poston. The family wishes to send special thanks to all the doctors and nurses with Ballad Hospice for their loving care. Mr. Boyd loved flowers which will be accepted for his memorial. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.