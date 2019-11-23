Boyd, Henry Rodney

Henry Rodney Boyd of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Boyd.

