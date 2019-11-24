Henry "Rod" Rodney Boyd, age 67, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with his Lord and Savior suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019, with his loving wife by his side. Rod was born on February 17, 1952, to Hassell Henry and Gay Nelle Boyd. He was employed for many years by The Crom Corporation out of Gainesville, Florida and was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church. Rod was generous and well loved. He was an instant friend to all he met. To have known Rod was a gift in itself. He is survived by his wife, Harriet Worley-Boyd; brother, Randy Boyd and wife, Lucy; sister-in-law, Sandra McHenry; nephew, David Boyd; and nieces, Davida Vankovich and husband, Steve, and Inger Reynolds and husband, Michael. Also survived by great neices and nephews, Zachary, Rebecca, Victoria and Benjamin; and his beloved kitty "mighty paws". The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Barbara Farmer and Stan Green officiating. The committal and interment will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be David Boyd, Ted Morefield, Michael Reynolds Sr., Tony Branson, Michael Rudd and Dennis Owens. Honorary pallbearers will be his co-workers at the Crom Corporation. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA 24210 Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Boyd.