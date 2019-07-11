Gary Cooper Boyd, 79, of Fancy Gap, Va., retired Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force for 26 years, and Hillsville VDOT passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born in Saltville, Va., to the late Floyd "Bud" and Ilean Goff Boyd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, James "Jim" Boyd; and sister and brother-in-law, Mary Katherine and Bill McCready. Gary is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sonja Burnett Nester Boyd; a daughter and son-in-law, Menda and Clay Grooms of Opp, Alabama; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bolden "Bo" and Dee Boyd of Abingdon, John and Brenda Boyd of Bristol, and Sam and Susan Boyd of Atkins; sister, Eva Boyd Evans of Abingdon; stepsons, Randall Nester of Las Vegas, Nev., and Eric Nester of Fancy Gap; grandchildren surviving are Morgan Grooms of Opp, Ala., and Kaley Nester of Galax. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Cemetery off route 52. Military Rites will be conducted by Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Donations may be made to the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Cemetery fund, c/o P.S. Dalton, 107 Rotenizer Drive, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Boyd family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Family, witnesses and residents look back at a 30-year-old murder in Smyth County
-
Blackout: Blackjewel bankruptcy leaves workers in the dark, paychecks bouncing
-
Bundy, Justin Robert
-
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Jamorya Cousin (Graham) leaves UVa-Wise after two seasons
-
Supervisors: Developer gets entire admissions tax for entertainment complex at The Pinnacle
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **