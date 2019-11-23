ABINGDON, Va. Dr. Eva Frances "Duby" Boyd Evans, 85, passed away on November 23, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer's Dr. Eva was born on June 6, 1934, to the late Floyd and Ilene Goff Boyd in Plasterco, Va. She moved to Alaska where she met her husband, Gene H Evans who passed away in 1991. In 1980, they moved back to Northern Virginia where Eva earned 3 doctorate degrees, Ph.D., Th. D., and D. Div. Dr. Eva helped to establish 6 bible colleges. She was academic dean of 2 bible colleges. She taught at the Pentagon for 25 years. Dr. Eva was also a published author and poet. Including her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine McCready; and brothers, Jim Boyd and Gary Boyd. Survivors include, two sons, Harry G. Evans III and wife, Tonya and Gene Evans; stepchildren, Ken Evans, Marnee Evans, and Brian Evans; grandchildren, Ryan Evans, Arley Evans and Jack Evans; three brothers, Bo Boyd and wife, DeeDee, John Boyd and wife, Brenda, and Sam Boyd and wife, Susan; two sisters-in-law, Sonja Boyd and Barbara Boyd, also several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date in Fairfax, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Evans family.