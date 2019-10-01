Mary Alice Pridemore Bowman, age 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Ballad Hospice House. She was born on March 31, 1936, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Asa and Polly Hensley Pridemore, and has lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was retired from Sperry/Univac, and worked at 4 C's Jewelers. Mrs. Bowman was a member of Full Gospel Fellowship. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Julia Ann Bowman. Surviving include her children, Ronnie Leonard and wife, Connie, Donna Clark and husband, Randy, Sheila Willis and husband, Lynn, Kenneth Bowman and wife, Renee, Glenn Bowman and wife, Edna, and Rick Bowman and wife, Ava; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchild. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Taylor and the Rev. Michael Thacker officiating. The burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Gibson, Jeff Gibson, Timmy Gibson, Gary Rogers, Mike Mumpower, and David Clark. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home Wednesday. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments