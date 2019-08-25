Hazel Carter Bowman, 86, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Bristol, Va. She was born in Bristol, Tenn., on January 3, 1933, a daughter of the late George and Pearl Goodwin. The graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, in Bristol, Va., with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Those who plan to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Bowman and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

