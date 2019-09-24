Margaret Liverman Bowery, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Dominion Senior Living. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County, a daughter of the late Edward T. and Verdia Emmett Crumley Liverman. Margaret was the widow of Henry Whiteman Bowery with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Margaret was a faithful charter member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, where she taught, The Golden Circle Sunday School Class for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward T. Liverman and wife, Lucille, Thomas E. Liverman and wife, Verna, John Robert Crumley and wife, Betty, and George Decater Crumley; son-in-law, W.H. Bucky Stevens; and nephew, Larry Liverman. Survivors include daughter, Mary Ann Stevens of Madison, Tenn.; son, James Henry Bowery (Jim) and wife, Cheryl, of Bristol, Tenn.; special granddaughter, Nikki Stevens of Madison, Tenn.; nephews, Thomas Liverman Jr., Rob Crumley, Dennis Crumley, Dean Crumley and Wayne Harr; and nieces, Ruth Ann Brower, Jane Hess and Donna Holbrook. The funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Stan Anderson officiating assisted by Pastor Mike Tyson. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Yarber, Terry White, Tom Burnette, Claud Hoskins, Harvie Hoskins and Ralph Pridemore. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Harr, Bill Carrier, David Calhoun, Larry Morton, Herb Barker, Bill Trivett, Preston White and John Ross. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Avenue Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1401 Virginia Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.