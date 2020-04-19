Jackie Lynn Bowery, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn., went to meet the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Jack preached God's word for over 40 years. He had served as Assistant Pastor at Full Gospel Tabernacle and for the past 18 years up until his illness had been holding church services for the residents of Edgemont Towers. The residents became his second family whom he loved and cared for as he did with his own family. He was a former employee of Bill Gatton Chevrolet and Monroe Calculating. He was loved by many. Jack is survived by the love of his life for the past 58 years, Patsy Bowery; his two girls that he would call "boys", Patti Mullins and husband, Kenny, Penni Glass and husband, Jim; special nephew, Jimmy Arnold; two granddaughters, Lyndsey Thacker of Bristol, Tenn. and Veronica Glass; three grandsons, Cody Mullins of Maryville, Tenn., Zac Mullins of Bristol, Tenn., Matt Thacker and wife, Katie, of Johnson City, Tenn.; one very special great-granddaughter whom he loved and cherished, Aubree Ball; and four stepgrandchildren. He is also survived by his second families, the residents of Edgemont Towers and the residents of the Grant Widner House. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Ballad Hospice. Graveside services will be private at Eastern Heights Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
