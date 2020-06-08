Larry Wayne Bowers Sr., age 73, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born November 12, 1946, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late William and Mabel Bowers, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. He worked for over 35 years as a plant foreman for the Professional Food Systems. Mr. Bowers was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, and he was a Purple Heart recipient. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Bowers and sister, Patricia Bowers. Surviving include his children, Larry Bowers Jr. and wife, Nancy, Michael Bowers and wife, Linda, Angie Stout and husband, John, Jordan Bowers and wife, Geri, Cassandra Bilong and husband, Jean; grandchildren, Brittany Keene, Tiffany Bowers, Nathan Bowers, Emily Bowers, and Malakai Bilong; sisters, Terri Grizzle and husband, John, Sheila Bowers and Linda Calhoun. The funeral service for Mr. Bowers will be held at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Leonard and the Rev. Eddie Leonard officiating. The burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Susong Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Marine Corps. Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Larry Bowers Jr., Michael Bowers, Jordan Bowers, Nathan Bowers, John Stout, and Brittany Keene. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Robins Jr., John Grizzle, Ronnie DeFriece, Tyler Keene, Jean Bilong, and Zach Dingus. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: EVXOIV. In lieu of flowers memorials may be Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675 or National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
