Bowers Sr., Larry Wayne

Larry Wayne Bowers Sr., age 73, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center. The funeral service for Mr. Bowers will be held at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Leonard and the Rev. Eddie Leonard officiating. The burial will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday in Susong Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Marine Corps. Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: EVXOIV. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

