Bowers, Ollie Mae

Ollie Mae Bowers, age 73, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Holston Manor. She was born on March 12, 1946, in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter of the late Homer D. and Edna Francis Bowers. Ollie was a lifelong resident of the Bluff City area. She attended Faith Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, brother, Earl Bowers; sister, Paulette Campbell and husband, Jimmy; and sister-in-law, Claudia Bowers. Survivors include siblings, Susan Ann Keith and husband, Wayne, George Bowers, Mike Bowers and wife, Flora, and Bobby Bowers and wife, Betty; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brad Reider officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and doctors of Holston Manor for all of their loving care.Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com, event ID is WeaverFH and event password is VDPXVR.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Update: Woman arrested in connection with fatal Glade Spring fire
-
Family says man killed in Glade Spring storage unit needed help
-
Affidavit: Woman locked burning storage unit door from outside
-
Gun rights rally in Richmond draws advocates from Norton
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Holston raised the basketball bar 35 years ago
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com