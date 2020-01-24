Bowers, Ollie Mae

Ollie Mae Bowers, age 73, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Holston Manor. She was born on March 12, 1946, in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter of the late Homer D. and Edna Francis Bowers. Ollie was a lifelong resident of the Bluff City area. She attended Faith Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, brother, Earl Bowers; sister, Paulette Campbell and husband, Jimmy; and sister-in-law, Claudia Bowers. Survivors include siblings, Susan Ann Keith and husband, Wayne, George Bowers, Mike Bowers and wife, Flora, and Bobby Bowers and wife, Betty; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brad Reider officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and doctors of Holston Manor for all of their loving care.Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com, event ID is WeaverFH and event password is VDPXVR.

