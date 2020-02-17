Betty Jo Jones Bowers, age 73, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jackie Cox and the Rev. Johnathan Walden officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. The family extends a special thanks to the entire staff of the Ballad Hospice House, for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ballad Hospice House 1 Medical Park Drive, Bristol, Tenn., 37620. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com, event ID is WeaverFH, and password is UKSYDS. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
