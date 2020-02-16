Betty Jo Jones Bowers, age 73, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House. She was born December 30, 1946, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Luther Martin and Annie Ellenor Gay Bowman Jones. Betty was a long-time resident of the Bristol area and worked at Exide Battery for several years. She loved the Lord, was a member of Ruth Street Church of God, and will be missed by her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers; Clayton Jones, Charles Jones, Jerry Jones, Larry Jones. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Luther Clyde Browder and wife, Sharon, Gin Crowe and husband, Ricky, James Puckett and significant other, Dawn, Tommy Puckett and wife, Greta, Joey Whited and wife, Kelly; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill Jones and wife, Sheila, Granvel Jones and wife, Sharon; sisters, Nancy McCarty and husband, Bob, Sarah Wilson and husband, Eddie; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jackie Cox and the Rev. Johnathan Walden officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. The family extends a special thanks to the entire staff of the Ballad Hospice House for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ballad Hospice House, 1 Medical Park Drive, Bristol, Tenn., 37620. The family has chosen to make the live stream of his service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com: event ID is WeaverFH, and password is UKSYDS. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Bowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments