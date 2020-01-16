Dr. Dixie Lynn Chapman Bowen moved into her eternal home on January 15, 2020. She was a faithful wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. Dixie was a passionate and vibrant person and loved her family and friends with a fierceness. She was a member and faithful, talented piano player at Keys Street Pentecostal Church. Dixie graduated from Tennessee High School in 1986 and King College in 1990. She completed her master's and doctorate degrees at East Tennessee State University. Dr. Bowen had a successful career of nearly 29 years with Bristol Tennessee City Schools where she was blessed to affect the lives of countless students and Bristol families. She began her teaching career in 1991 as a classroom teacher at Haynesfield Elementary. Dixie embraced the Anderson community when she became principal there in 1997. Dr. Bowen has served as a central office supervisor since 2005. Survivors include her devoted husband, her rock of more than 29 years, John Wesley "Wes" Bowen; her sweet puppy, Rusty-Bug; her parents, Thurman and Rhoda Dixie Chapman; sisters, Melinda McGlothlin and husband, John and Penny Jenkins and husband, Brett; her beloved nephews, Hunter McGlothlin and wife, Brittney, Noah Bowen and wife, Chelsie, Peyton McGlothlin and wife Brittany, Ethan Jenkins and fianc�e, Brittni, and Luke Jenkins; special aunt, Judy Rowlette and husband, Gary; godparents, Shirley and William Rosenbaum; mother-in-law, Peggy Bowen; brother-in-law, Harvey Richard Bowen Jr. and wife, Khristina; and sister-in-law, Beth Bowen. The family would like to thank our family and friends for the outpouring of love and support during the past few months. The funeral service for Dr. Bowen will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be her nephews and Michael Rosenbaum. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
