Dr. Dixie Lynn Chapman Bowen moved into her eternal home on January 15, 2020. The funeral service for Dr. Bowen will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Rowlette officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Bowen, Dr. Dixie Lynn Chapman
