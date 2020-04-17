Bourne, John Paul"Buddy"

John Paul "Buddy" Bourne John Paul "Buddy" Bourne, passed away at his home in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Bud was born on August 21, 1941, the seventh of eight children of Charles and Maude Bourne, Bristol, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Chuck, Jim, Gordon, Allen; and sister, Nyra Minnick. He is survived by his brother, Gene Bourne, Bristol, Tenn.; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Roger Gardin of Signal Mountain, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews all who loved him dearly. Buddy attended Tennessee High School, Bristol, Tenn., before serving in the United States Navy (1958-1962) aboard the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Forrestal. After leaving the Navy, Buddy went to Atlanta, Ga. and told the story that as soon as he walked down Peachtree Street, he knew Atlanta was his city. Buddy also lived in Nashville, Tenn., Kansas City, Mo., and Isle of Palm, S.C., but always returned to Atlanta. After his retirement as National Sales Manager for Master of Mixes, he moved to Chattanooga, Tenn. in 2016 to be closer to several family members. Bud traveled extensively personally and professionally. He would often stop on short notice to visit family living in Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida, always delighting his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army or the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date once friends and family can gather safely.

To plant a tree in memory of John Bourne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

