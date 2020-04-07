Bobby Lloyd Boughers, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1930, Bristol, Tenn., son of the late John S. Boughers and Virginia Morton Boughers. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie E. Jones Boughers and one son, Timothy L. Boughers. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol Tennessee. Bob was educated in Sullivan County School system and was a graduate of Bristol Business College in 1955. He also received a B.A. Degree in Advanced Accounting from International Academy of Accounting. He worked as a Cost Accounting Supervisor for Raytheon Manufacturing Company from 1957 until his retirement in 1992. Bobby was a Korean War Army veteran and served with the 54th Army Corp of Engineers a Field Company of the 2nd Engineering Construction Group. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and a lifelong member of the DVA and served with the DAV as a honor guard since 2012. He was an honored member of the Kings Masonic Lodge, Knoxville Scottish Rite, 32nd degree Mason. Also, he was a Member of the Jericho Shrine where he belonged to the Legion of Honor. Bobby loved country bluegrass and old time gospel and bluegrass gospel music. He was a member of a family band called the Sugar Hollow Ramblers who from time to time attracted local pickers to join in. Over the years Bob was able to jam with a few of the best local pickers. Some of his favorites include Duey Carrier Hickory Tree store and Gene Boyd's Star Barber Shop sessions. He is survived by one daughter, Peggy Boughers-Hyman and husband, Clifford "Sonny"; daughter-in-law, Karen Malloch and husband, Gary; granddaughter, Hannah Grace Boughers; two great-grandsons, Caden Boughers and Kytia (Ty) Church, many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Thelma Carrier and her children, Dale, Janice, Terry, Margaret, and Janet and their families. Due to COVID-19, Governmental restrictions allow only 10 people in the building at a time. Friends may stop by Wednesday, April 8, 2020, between 6:00-8:00 p.m. The graveside service will be Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Shipley's Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DAV Chapter 40, Box 775, Bristol, VA 24203, Shriners Children's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or Holston Valley Christian Church, 980 Bristol Caverns Hwy., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be sent to www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
