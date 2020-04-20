Mary Ellen Kelsey Bott, age 69, of Bristol, Va. passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in NHC of Bristol. She was born on December 14, 1950, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Robert and Bertie Keesee Kelsey, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Randolph Bott; and brother, Oscar Lewis Marion Kelsey. Surviving include her son, Dale Randall Kelsey; grandchildren, Brittany Nelson and Nathan Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Nelson and Noah Nelson; sister, Janet Elam; brothers, Johnny Kelsey and Donny Kelsey; special friends, James and Eva Hutton. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

