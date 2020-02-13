Mr. Harold Lee Bostic, age 78, of Swords Creek, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home. Born on January 24, 1942, in Russell County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Herman Clifford and Lucy Viola Ellis Bostic. A lifelong resident of the Swords Creek area, he was a 1959 graduate of Honaker High School and was a member of Swords Creek Community Baptist Church. He had owned and operated Bostic Ford for thirty-three years. He was a member of American Modeler Association, enjoyed building model airplanes, helicopters and trains. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Bostic, Billy Fay Bostic, and Clyde Bostic. Survivors include his wife, Kay Hart Bostic of the home; one daughter, Pamela Bostic and fianc�, Jack Spurgeon, of Abingdon; one son, Richard Bostic and wife, Karen, of Swords Creek; four grandchildren, Andrew Bostic and friend, Brittnay of Swords Creek, Hannah Hubbard and husband, John, and Jordan McGlothlin and wife, Kassi, all of Abingdon, and Gabe McGlothlin and wife, Katie of Bristol, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Sage Stilwell, Kynlee McGlothlin, and Atticus McGlothlin; one brother, Wayne Bostic and wife, Rita, of Swords Creek; his canine companion, Luke Skywalker; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with the Rev. Darrell Harmon and the Rev. Arnold King officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Andrew Bostic, Jordan McGlothlin, Gabe McGlothlin, John Hubbard, Kevin Lester, and Calvin Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be Giles Hughes and Allen Dye. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

