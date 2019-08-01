CASTLEWOOD, Va. Dorothy Bostic, 89, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Abingdon, Virginia. She was born in Nickelsville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Julia Salyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, N.S. Bostic; one sister, Knoxie Johnson; and one son-in-law, Ted Campbell. She was a member of Grassy Creek Church in Castlewood, Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Campbell of Castlewood, Virginia; two granddaughters, Mary Sue Thomas and husband, Buddy, and Martha Ann Steele and husband, Billy, both of Castlewood, Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Katie Addington and husband, Ethan, Kelly Steele, Carrie Thomas and Anna Thomas, all of Castlewood, Virginia; two great-great-grandchildren, Eli and Maci Addington. Funeral services for Dorothy Bostic will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor Roger Carter and Brother Cuba Porter officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, Tennessee. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Donnie Smith, Jim Campbell, Mike Campbell, Darrell Puckett, Ernie Isaacs, Glen Broadwater, John M. Byerley and Waldo Dorton. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Bostic and members of the Grassy Creek Church. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grassy Creek Church, 946 Lower Copper Creek Road, Castlewood, Virginia 24224. Online condolences may be sent to the Bostic family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.