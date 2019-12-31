Boris, Hazel Jean Sanslow

LYNCHBURG, Va. Hazel Jean Sanslow Boris went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital in Lynchburg, Virginia. Jean was born on December 13, 1940, in Virginia City, Virginia to the late John A. and Beulah K. Sanslow. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by an infant son, Dean Allen Boris. She had resided in Lynchburg, Virginia for 43 years following her husband Jack's lengthy career in the U.S. Air Force. After retirement from the Air Force, Jean and Jack had been the owners of Electronics Repair Center and Industrial Electronics Supply in Forest, Va. for many years. Jean was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all. Jean and Jack attended Rocks Baptist Church, in Pamplin, Va. Jean is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, Victor J. (Jack) Boris; two daughters, Cindy Mann of Lynchburg, Virginia and Lisa Madden of Holly Springs, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Ashley Perkins and husband DeVanti of Lynchburg, Virginia, Joshua Madden of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Austin Bower of Franklin, Tennessee, and Lauren Bower of Chattanooga, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Amari Perkins and Harmony Perkins, both of Lynchburg, Virginia. She is also survived by two brothers, Jerry Sanslow and wife Susan of Bristol, Tennessee and John Sanslow and wife, Beverly of Bristol, Virginia; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncle, in-laws and other relatives and friends. Funeral Services for Hazel Jean Sanslow Boris will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Doug Lee, pastor of Rocks Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Valley View Mausoleum - Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Austin Bower, DeVanti Perkins, Craig Sanslow, Kent Sanslow, Jeff Vaughn and Don Hilt. Honorary pallbearers will be John Sanslow, Jerry Sanslow, Johnny Boris, Jim Boris, Audie Kennedy, and Tom Smith. Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the Sanslow/Boris family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Boris, Hazel Jean Sanslow
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Castlewood Funeral Home
P.O. Box 640
Castlewood, VA 24224
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
12:00PM
Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
