Bordwine, Charles D.

SALTVILLE, Va. Charles David Bordwine, 70, of Saltville, Va., went to be with the Lord in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Charles, a native of Saltville, was a veteran of the United States Army, and has spent his life drawing, painting, and playing the banjo. Charles loved spending his time traveling to his grandchildren's sporting events, playing bluegrass music with his wife, Eva, and friends, fishing, working on projects around his house. and gardening. Papaw, as he was known by his grandchildren and their friends, was always up for a good joke, a bag of popcorn, and a good Clint Eastwood movie. Charles was a kind, generous man who would help anyone in need and put their needs before his own. He was a very loved man who will be deeply missed. Charles is preceded in death by his father, Major Henry Bordwine; mother, Margaret Francis Bordwine; brother, Jerry Mitchell Bordwine; and nephew, Joseph Allen Bordwine. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, the love of his life, Eva Jane Sprinkle Bordwine; daughter, Jennifer Bordwine Sayers and husband, Greg Sayers of Marion; son, Jonathan David Bordwine and wife, DorisAnn Kimberlin Bordwine of Saltville; brother, Billy Wayne Bordwine and wife, Teresa of Saltville; and many extended family members. His four grandchildren were his pride and joy, Caitlin Mackenzie Bordwine and Chloe McKenna Bordwine of Saltville, Carter Mitchell Sayers and Campbell Hall Sayers of Marion. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his battle with cancer and ultimately gave him peace. Because of the current health restrictions, there will be a private graveside service conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Loupe officiating. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, calls and visits during these times. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Charles D. Bordwine Family.

