Boone, Mary Ellen

Mary Ellen Boone, age 72, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her residence. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at 275 Dumfries Rd., Bristol, TN 37620.

