Norman Keith Booher passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Bristol Regional Hospital, two days short of his 70th birthday. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lesa Rose Booher and his parents, Luther and Katherine Booher of Bristol. He will be sorely missed by his brother, Ronnie Booher, his extended family, and his many friends. A private memorial service will be conducted at a future date.

