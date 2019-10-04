Lawrence E. "Pete" Booher, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Always willing to sacrifice for others, Mr. Booher lived a full life of dedication, humility, and service to God, family and country. Mr. Booher served as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service as a radio operator aboard B-29 aircraft, he later retired from the Raytheon Corporation in BRistol, TN The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Dr. Rick Light officiating, burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church, 431 Old Jonesboro Rd. Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

