"Fill with thy Spirit till all shall see Christ only, always, living in me." Lawrence E. "Pete" Booher, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1932, a son of the late William A. Booher and Blanche Lee Stophel Booher. He was a member of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. Mr. Booher served as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. Following his military service as a radio operator aboard B-52 aircraft, he later retired from the Raytheon Corporation in Bristol, Tenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious first wife, Helen Marie Cross Booher; brothers, Billy Booher, Lloyd "Cotton" Booher, and Ted Booher; and sisters, Barbara Jane Whitson, and Reta Dowell. Among members of his immediate family, he is survived by his loving second wife of 17 years, Betty Jean Booher; son, Steve A. Booher and wife, Shirley; son, Larry D. Booher; brothers, Gordon Booher and wife, Clara, and Clay Booher and wife, Sandra; sisters, Lois Usher and Eloise Bentley; and grandchildren, Kristina Booher and Matt Booher. Among members of his extended family, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, stepchildren, and step grandchildren. Always willing to sacrifice for others, Mr. Booher lived a full life of dedication, humility, and service to God, family and country. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Dr. Rick Light officiating with burial to follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church, 431 Old Jonesboro Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Harbor House closing after 28 years in Abingdon
-
Teen in Tennessee killed himself after intimate messages to another boy were leaked by classmates, his family says
-
Man who placed bomb at Bristol Compressors in 1994 to be released early
-
VHSL Playoff Power Point Ratings released for first time in 2019
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Elliott-to-Hinkle connection leads Twin Springs to win; Ridgeview, Union stay unbeaten; Chilhowie, Marion, Tazewell, Castlewood defenses shine
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389