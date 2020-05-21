Jipsy Conatser Shipley Booher, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born on October 11, 1930, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Tom and Cleo Layman Conatser, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She worked at Gray Hosiery Mill, Apco Service Station and at Dr. Don Ellis' Office for many years. She was a member of Paperville United Methodist Church. She loved to square dance, watch wrestling and spend time with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Preston Booher; sister Vitae Peters; and brother, Roy Conatser. Survivors include her son, Randy Shipley and wife, Pam; granddaughter, Randi Cheyanne Shipley; stepsons, Terry Booher, Eddie Booher, and Billy Booher; nieces, Toni Peters and Connie Noland; and nephew, Pete Peters. The funeral service for Mrs. Booher will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Sproles and the Rev. Jim Oxendine officiating. The committal service and entombment will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Shipley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4:45 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to SunCrest Hospice, especially Martha White, Shonoa Smith and Beverly Ratliff. The family will accept flowers or memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

