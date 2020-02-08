Freda Jean "The Postal Queen" Booher, 75, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, with her family by her side. Freda was born in Big Stone Gap, Va., in 1944. She was a graduate of Holston Valley High School where she also cheered. She was an avid reader and highly intelligent. She became a mother of four and started her career at the post office as the first female in the area to do so. She worked hard to provide for her family but kept her wit about her despite working long hours. She loved to cook, read, bowl, and watch Jeopardy and football. All through her life her family always came first. Freda had a wonderful sense of humor, loved people, and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Verta Gibson; grandson, Bo Hamrick; and best friend, Judy Hopson. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Tera Hamrick, Tracy O'Brien, and Tawny Booher-Hale and husband, Joey; son, David Booher; grandchildren, Chelsea O'Brien, Ashlyn Fadial, Jake Booher, Sidney Booher, Emma Fadial, and Christopher Blair; great-grandchildren (the Loves of her life), Ryleigh, Roanin, Jaxon, and Astrid; brother and best friend, Ralph "Hoot" Gibson; brother, Dave "Hoot" Gibson; and life long friend, Joe Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Trinity's Downtown Life Celebration Center, Model City Event Center, 201 E. Center, Kingsport, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family invites those attending to bring a covered dish and fond memories to share as we gather to honor our mother's amazing life. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
