Booher, Edward Allen

MARION, Va. Edward Allen Booher, 71, departed this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Brown Booher; his parents, Roy Booher Sr. and Evelyn; brothers, Phillip B. Booher and Donald Booher. Ed grew up in Bristol, he graduated from Virginia High School, where he excelled in basketball and football. He enlisted in the Marines, during his term of service he was in Vietnam, where he was wounded several times. Also he was stationed in Spain and Cuba. Ed was very patriotic and supported many Marine organizations and Wounded Warriors. He loved playing golf and won many awards. Ed was employed as a Food Broker and Food Country. He attended the Chilhowie Baptist Church and loved his Sunday school class and his friends at the church. Ed loved his Lord. He was a gentle man, who loved children and had a heart for others. He is survived by his brothers, Ronnie Booher and wife, Betty, Wayne Booher, Tommy Booher and wife, Nadine, John Booher and wife, Estelle; sisters, Shirley Clark, Anne Gunning, and Mary Greer; sister-in-law, Valerie Booher; several nieces and nephews. Also survived by his fianc�, Bobbie W. Snodgrass; he is also survived by his other family, Jay Keen and wife, Michelle, Tyler Keen, and Lauren; grandchildren, Bryleigh and Precious. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Chilhowie Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 3:15 p.m. at Forrest Hills Cemetery in Abingdon. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Booher Family.
