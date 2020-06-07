Earl W. Booher, age 80, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Earl was born in Washington County, Virginia on February 14, 1940, a son of the late Raymond and Mary Helbert Booher. Earl was a lifelong resident of Bristol and was the owner/operator of B&C Auto Sales. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Earl was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Marie Bridgeman Booher; brothers, Bud Booher and John Booher; sisters, Lucille Rutherford and Ruby Braswell. Survivors include his sons, David Booher and Benny Booher; grandchildren, Jennifer Booher and Steven Booher; sister, Aileen Hobbs Cole; several nieces and nephews. The entombment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
