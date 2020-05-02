2 Timothy 4: 6-8 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. Daniel Wayne Booher, 59, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, Tenn. where he had resided all his life. Daniel was a member of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church. He was an employee of Robinette Bag Company. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, William and June Booher; wife, Rita Booher; sister, Deborah Marie Parris. He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Raymond) Main; son, Peyton Booher; brothers, Eddie Booher and Timmy Booher; three grandchildren, Luke, Zack and Chance; several nieces and nephews and special friends. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and in consideration of the health of the family and that of the public, a private graveside will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Evangelist Eddie Booher at East Tennessee Cemetery. East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Daniel Booher.

