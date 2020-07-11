Charles Franklin "Charlie" Booher, age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born February 12, 1949, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Ancil Lee and Hattie Hodge Booher, and he lived several years in the Bristol area. He worked for the City of Bristol for several years, and worked at Pippin Florist. Mr. Booher was a United States Marine Veteran who served the in the Vietnam Era. Along with his parents, he was preceded by death by his nephew, Sean Smith. Surviving include his sisters, Donna O'Toole, Brenda Felty and husband Curtis; son, Timothy Wright; granddaughter, Serenity Smith; nephews, David McCall and girlfriend Heather Bardot, Robbie O'Toole, Sarah Felty and fianc� Will Greening; great nieces, Hannah McCall and Fionna McCall; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior the service. The burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Mountain Home Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW and the United States Marine Corps. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: LVZQOH Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
New owner reopens café to continue legacy of chef who died in accident 3 months ago
-
Bristol, Va. School Board sets new start times for fall
-
School systems in Sullivan County release plans for 2020-2021 school year
-
Wolf Hills Brewing Co., craft brewery in Abingdon, now bubbling in new location
-
Ballad Health sounds alarm on virus as cases increase in region
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.