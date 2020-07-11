Charles Franklin "Charlie" Booher, age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born February 12, 1949, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Ancil Lee and Hattie Hodge Booher, and he lived several years in the Bristol area. He worked for the City of Bristol for several years, and worked at Pippin Florist. Mr. Booher was a United States Marine Veteran who served the in the Vietnam Era. Along with his parents, he was preceded by death by his nephew, Sean Smith. Surviving include his sisters, Donna O'Toole, Brenda Felty and husband Curtis; son, Timothy Wright; granddaughter, Serenity Smith; nephews, David McCall and girlfriend Heather Bardot, Robbie O'Toole, Sarah Felty and fianc� Will Greening; great nieces, Hannah McCall and Fionna McCall; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior the service. The burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Mountain Home Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW and the United States Marine Corps. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: LVZQOH Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

