Billy "Bill" Booher of Bristol, Va. passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Bill was surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born February 11, 1937 to the late Walter and Perle Booher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Booher; and sisters, Helen Goodman and Shirley Booher. He was a loving husband and family. In his earlier years, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and loved the dogs he owned through the years. Bill served in the U.S. Army. He was a welder by trade and worked many places. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edith Weatherly Booher; his daughters, Tonya Hammond and husband, Greg, of Church Hill, Tenn., Kay Abaray and husband, Mike, of McCormic, S.C.; son, Michael Hobbs and wife, Lyndell, of Church Hill, Tenn. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Robbie Collins and wife, Ashley, and Brian Collins and wife, Melanie; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald and Bob Booher; and two sisters, Phyllis Harrison and Frances Stras. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Scott Spence officiating. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Ashley Collins for her care of Bill in the hospital through his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

