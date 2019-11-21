Betty Sue Warren Booher, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Holston Manor. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Maurice Widner officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.