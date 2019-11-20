Betty Sue Warren Booher, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Holston Manor. She was born on June 26, 1937, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Claude Wesley and Susie Smeltzer Warren. Betty was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, William A. "Bill" Booher. Survivors include her daughters, Denise Lynne Burdette and husband, Calvin, and Presley Dawn Royston and husband, Phil "Jr."; grandchildren, Amanda Shrader, Jerry Marcle, Briana Helton, and Evelyn Sue Burdette; great- grandchildren, Zachary Camper, Hunter Gorley, Victorya Royston, Isabella Royston, Andrew Royston, Benjamin Nichols, Maximus Marcle, Brylan Helton, Zylee Helton, and Tristyn Camper; sister, Sondra Warren; brother, Douglas Eugene Warren and wife, Edna; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Maurice Widner officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.