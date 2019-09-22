Dolly Juanita Bond, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Ballad Hospice House. She was born on July 11, 1939, in Buchanan County, Va., to the late Edgar Benton Hutchinson Jr. and Omie McClanahan Hutchinson. In addition to her parents, Dolly was also preceded in death by her husbands, Jim Eden and Tommy Bond; and son, Jimmy Dale Eden. She is survived by two sisters, Margaret Hutchinson of Buchanan County, Va., and Alice Roberson of Cheltenham, Md.; two brothers, Eddie Hutchinson of Bristol, Tenn., and Gary Hutchinson of Abingdon, Va.; five step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va., with Bro. Larry Chaffins officiating. Inurnment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel prior to the service. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Dolly Juanita Bond is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).