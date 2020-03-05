MARION, Va. Dr. Delano W. Bolter, age 86, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Abingdon Health and Rehab Center in Abingdon, Va. Dr. Bolter was born in California, on March 14, 1933. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsworth and Fairy Bolter; first wife, Patricia Bolter; two sisters, Agnes and Jewel Bolter; and special friends and caregivers, Mildred and Bill Smith. Dr. Bolter served his country in the United States Marines, and the United States Navy. While in the Navy, her earned the title of Lieutenant Commander. Dr. Bolter also dedicated 50 plus years to serving in the medical field. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Conkin Bolter of Marion; daughter, Penny Lee Barker of Chilhowie; son, Greg Bolter of Petersburg; stepsons, Raymond Conkin and wife, Karen, of Tenn., and David Conkin and wife, Tammy, of N.C.; several other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with the Reverend Jim Bangel officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Bolter family.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
11:00AM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
12:00PM
Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
In memory
