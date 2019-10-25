GLADE SPRING, Va. Shelby Jean Bogle, 73, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Valley Health Care in Chilhowie, Va. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A service will be held at 1 p.m. following visitation in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Walls officiating. A committal service will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Bogle.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
Gilbert, Stephen Phillip
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wise County Central stuns Union; Ridgeview's Trenton Adkins scores six TDs; Rye Cove hangs 60 on Unaka; Shutouts for Richlands, Holston, Eastside
-
Presenting the contestants for Miss Food City 2020
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Castlewood breaks the curse, beats rival Lebanon for the first time since 1987
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
BEGINNING BEEKEEPERS CLASS Sat., Nov 9from 9 to 3 at SVHEC Abingdon. $35.Preregister at HighlandsBeekeepers.com or 276-676-6309.
Ultramatic diesel is here for your diesel pickup! Whether its preventative maintnence, engine repair, turbos, injectors, transmission repear or looking for all out hot rod then we are here for you! Experienced in performance transmission builds, engine builds, or whatever your looking for up…