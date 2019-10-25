GLADE SPRING, Va. Shelby Jean Bogle, 73, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Valley Health Care in Chilhowie, Va. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A service will be held at 1 p.m. following visitation in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Walls officiating. A committal service will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Bogle.

