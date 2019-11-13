Boger, Dixie Harrison

Dixie Harrison Boger, 92, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Russell County, Va., on November 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Ollie Harrison. Dixie loved her family and was a hard worker. She enjoyed gardening and being outside. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Boger Sr.; siblings, Margie Johnson, George Ann Fields, Margaret Rust, and Ellis Harrison; and grandson, Jackie Webb. Survivors include her children, Betty Sue Cox, Peggy White (Paul), Billy Boger Jr. (Kathy), Viola Nash (John), and John Boger; sister and special caregiver, Elaine Ramsey; sisters, Lure Harrison, Gaye Harrison, Faye Cook (Bob); 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Ernie Addington officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share condolences with the Boger family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

