Boger, Dixie Harrison

Dixie Harrison Boger, 92, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Russell County, Va., on November 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George and Ollie Harrison. Dixie loved her family and was a hard worker. She enjoyed gardening and being outside. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Boger Sr.; siblings, Margie Johnson, George Ann Fields, Margaret Rust, and Ellis Harrison; and grandson, Jackie Webb. Survivors include her children, Betty Sue Cox, Peggy White (Paul), Billy Boger Jr. (Kathy), Viola Nash (John), and John Boger; sister and special caregiver, Elaine Ramsey; sisters, Lure Harrison, Gaye Harrison, Faye Cook (Bob); 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Ernie Addington officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Va. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share condolences with the Boger family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
PREP FOOTBALL: VHSL playoff pairings and the final playoff power points rating scale of 2019
-
VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tazewell makes the cut for first time since 2014
-
Hit-and-run in Bristol was likely intentional, detective says
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Memories never die for those who keyed J.J. Kelly’s 1999 upset of Powell Valley
-
Skills machines popping up throughout Virginia, prompting a statewide debate over their legality
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **