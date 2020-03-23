Natalie Paula Fink Bockian passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at B'NAI Sholom Congregational Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Jewish Federation of Nashville, www.jewishnashville.org or a senior center of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Bockian.
