MEADOWVIEW, Va. Richard Lee Boardwine, age 83, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. He was the owner operator of Meadowview Truck and Auto in Meadowview, Va. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lakie Boardwine; brothers, Lloyd and Cecil Boardwine; and sister, Vivian Hogston. He is survived by his daughters, Rita Henderson, Lisa Taylor and husband, Duwayne, and Tamara Boardwine; sons, Wesley Boardwine and wife, Sherry, Rick Boardwine and wife, Misty, and Butch Boardwine and wife, Sandy; sister, Nita Woods; grandchildren, Michael Austin Boardwine, Ben Boardwine, Derrick Boardwine, Daniel Boardwine, Mari Beth Boardwine, Jonathan Alley, Christopher Lloyd Boardwine, and Stephan Kyle Boardwine; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor David Robins officiating. Burial will follow at the Baptist Cemetery in Glade Spring. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Richard L. Boardwine family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments