Charles Burnes Boardwine, age 78, went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019. Charles was a member of the Allison Gap First Church of God. He was born March 29, 1941. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Lacy Boardwine; mother, Chloe Henderson Boardwine; sister, Betty J. Sadler; and daughter-in-law, Roxanna Boardwine. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Vivian C. Boardwine; sons, Charles Michael Boardwine and wife, Pam, of Manquin, Va., and Larry Wayne Boardwine and wife, Cara, of Gastonia, N.C.; daughter, Malinda Worley and husband, Paul Jr. of Abingdon, Va.; stepson, Brad Collins and wife, Donna, of Saltville, Va.; and stepdaughter, Linda Smith of Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Casey Boardwine of Tappahannock, Va., Nathan Boardwine of Powhatan, Va., April Tittle and husband Michael of Bluff City, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Mason and Abbie Tittle; special nieces, Linda Routh and Anne DeBord; special friends, Tommy Louthen, Danny Hartsock, and Mike Howard, and many other friends and family. Funeral services for Charles Boardwine will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor David Mumpower and Pastor Kenny Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Rose Cemetery with Nathan Boardwine, Mike Howard, Jason Martin, Taylor Martin, Mark Henderson and Mike Mrotz serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019, at the funeral home Online condolences may be made to drhendersonfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Family asks questions in fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.
-
The wild horses of Outer Banks won't evacuate; they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
Billion-dollar Ponzi scheme nets local seller, victims
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Chris Lark (Castlewood) gets first head-coaching win, Trenton Adkins (Ridgeview) scores six TDs
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…