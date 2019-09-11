Charles Burnes Boardwine, age 78, went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019. Charles was a member of the Allison Gap First Church of God. He was born March 29, 1941. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Lacy Boardwine; mother, Chloe Henderson Boardwine; sister, Betty J. Sadler; and daughter-in-law, Roxanna Boardwine. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Vivian C. Boardwine; sons, Charles Michael Boardwine and wife, Pam, of Manquin, Va., and Larry Wayne Boardwine and wife, Cara, of Gastonia, N.C.; daughter, Malinda Worley and husband, Paul Jr. of Abingdon, Va.; stepson, Brad Collins and wife, Donna, of Saltville, Va.; and stepdaughter, Linda Smith of Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Casey Boardwine of Tappahannock, Va., Nathan Boardwine of Powhatan, Va., April Tittle and husband Michael of Bluff City, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Mason and Abbie Tittle; special nieces, Linda Routh and Anne DeBord; special friends, Tommy Louthen, Danny Hartsock, and Mike Howard, and many other friends and family. Funeral services for Charles Boardwine will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor David Mumpower and Pastor Kenny Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Rose Cemetery with Nathan Boardwine, Mike Howard, Jason Martin, Taylor Martin, Mark Henderson and Mike Mrotz serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019, at the funeral home Online condolences may be made to drhendersonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments